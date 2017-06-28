“I’m in wifey mode right now,” Rachel promises as she begins her one-on-one date with Will. Off they go to Sweden where they eat pastries and play more viking games and meet an old Swedish couple. But Rachel is a little disappointed, because she wants “more from Will.” And by more she means kisses. You can see the frustration on her face that he’s not making a move. She puts him on the spot about what he’s attracted to and he admits that he usually dates white girls. This answer is obviously bad! Bad answer, Will. Rachel continues to dig, and she only becomes more disappointed and frustrated because he says he’s physical and passionate, but she doesn’t see any of that. And so she keeps her rose, and Will goes home.