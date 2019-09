Perhaps it's the level of innovation and design that goes into creating the perfect addition to your workout wardrobe, or maybe it's the fact that its competitor is selling a similar product for a fraction of the cost, but Lululemon is not about to let Under Armour get away with the alleged imitation. In a statement , Lululemon claimed "the infringing products are so similar in design to the trade dress that they are likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception as to the source of origin of the infringing goods among consumers.”