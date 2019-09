Leggings have certainly generated the most attention for Lululemon over the years, for better or for worse (whether due to sheernes s complaints or offensive ex-exec commentary) . And while we're already aware that a lot of R&D goes into the brand's leggings, the Canadian activewear label apparently really sweats over its sports bra designs, too. Today, the chain unveiled its Enlite bra, which has been in the works for over two years (yes, really) and is meant to be a legitimately comfortable and supportive piece, hardy enough for high-impact pursuits where jiggling and discomfort tend to be synonymous, like, say, running or boxing.