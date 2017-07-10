Finally, A Jewelry Line Meant For Bigger Bodies

Waldman explained to Mic that the reason we're finally starting to see this jewelry is that plus-size people are demanding that the fashion industry take them into account. "I think that unless you are a person experiencing it, you don’t know it’s a problem," she said. "It’s been going on for so long, but I think plus-size women are waking up to the power of speaking about it. For a very long time, we were taught that you get what you deserve for being bigger. Your lack is a state of being in response to a bigger body. But I think with everything happening right now, it’s turning on its ear. We want to be able to make things for this woman that straight-size women have had for years."