Baby news is the best news. The Late Late Show (and Carpool Karaoke) host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are expecting their third child, the couple announced this week.
According to People, the new baby is due in December. Corden and Carey wed in 2012 and have two children together — Max, who is 6, and Carey, who is 2.
In 2016, Corden spoke to Rolling Stone about the way people with larger bodies are represented in rom coms and shared a story about how he fell for his wife. "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies, the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it's not," he told the magazine. "It's exactly the same. I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."
He shared similar sentiments in an Esquire interview earlier this year, explaining that none of the roles in Hollywood are "based on ability or charisma." He said, "It's only about how I look, and about the assumption that people who look like that don't fall in love in as nice a way as others."
Corden has been well known as a comedian and stage actor in the UK for almost a decade, but became a breakout star in the United States after his Carpool Karaoke segment debuted. He's had Madonna, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, and tons more celebs sing with him in his car. He even got Victoria Beckham to appear in a segment.
