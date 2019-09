In 2016, Corden spoke to Rolling Stone about the way people with larger bodies are represented in rom coms and shared a story about how he fell for his wife. "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies, the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it's not," he told the magazine. "It's exactly the same. I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."