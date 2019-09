Slam Your Body Down — Victoria Beckham Is Going To Be On Carpool Karaoke

There's something ineffable about '90s girl group the Spice Girls, in part because they're all pretty elusive these days. Yes, some of them still make music and/or still participate in music-related activities — shout out to Mel B, who starred in the Broadway musical Chicago in February. But others seem to have dropped off the music scene in favor of other pursuits. We're talking about Posh Spice, the well-regarded fashion maven who once admitted that she lip-synched many a Spice Girls performance. It's not that she doesn't acknowledge her past. When she debuted an advertisement for her Target line featuring the song "Spice Up Your Life," Beckham told Refinery29, "I'm proud of my past, and I'm still very close to the other girls [in the group.]" About the group specifically, she said, "The Spice Girls were so much about girl power and fun, and there's an energy that the song brings to the ad; you can't help but smile and dance."