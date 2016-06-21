It's no secret that Selena Gomez loves her some junk food. She has said that Hot Cheetos and chocolate are staples on her tour bus, and remember when she ate McDonald’s backstage at the Victoria Secret fashion show last year? The 23-year-old pop star enjoyed the Golden Arches again last night, this time alongside The Late Late Show host James Corden.
Gomez rode shotgun in last night’s edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” and together she and James had quite an adventure. The pair jammed out to a few of the singer’s hottest songs, like “Same Old Love” and “Hands To Myself”; took a quick roller-coaster ride; and even sampled ginger shots, which Selena swears by to ward off illness. By far the best part of the segment, however, was their quick pit stop at McD's.
Selena was surprised to find out that her "Love You Like A Love Song" lyrics are now printed on McDonald's cups, and she ordered her number seven like a pro. The employees at the drive-through window — understandably — completely LOSE IT when they lay eyes on THE Selena Gomez, and James Corden hilariously pretends to be annoyed that none of them cared that he was in the car, too.
The two then enjoy their food while having a pretty real discussion about Taylor Swift. If you thought Selena Gomez was talented, funny, and downright adorable before, you have got to watch this.
