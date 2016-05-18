Here's What Selena Gomez Eats On Tour

Tour riders are where rock stars make their food preferences known. The most famous example is Van Halen’s “no brown M&Ms” policy, designed to warn the band if venues were cutting corners. And Jack White’s guacamole demands are a modern masterpiece. So we got excited when Selena Gomez spilled about the content of her rider in an interview with Bon Appetit.
Unfortunately, we don’t have a spectacular list of demands to report.
“I keep things pretty simple [backstage],” she tells Bon Appetit. “Plenty of water and pickles.”
Her tour bus list is equally austere.
“Hot Cheetos and chocolate are staples.”
Selena’s other pleasure is “a good plate of fried chicken” and, according to an accompanying illustration, Thai food.
Pretty simple. About what you might expect for a 23-year-old who’s had a lot of money since her teen years. Then again, it’s kind of insane that she just eats pickles backstage. Do pickles have protein? Someone needs to teach her about other finger foods. Also, pickle and Hot Cheeto breath cannot be good. Maybe she also asks for mints?
