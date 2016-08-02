Once in a while, Kanye West does prove that he has a sense of humor about himself. Like that one time when he broke out his "I'mma let you finish" routine at a wedding, or...well there aren't a whole lot of examples. But James Corden has faith that Yeezus would make a great Carpool Karaoke guest, anyway, and we trust the late-night host about these things. Unfortunately, this vision has yet to become a YouTube-breaking reality.
"Kanye has been booked to do Carpool Karaoke now twice, and both times something came up," The Late Late Show host told GQ U.K. "He’ll do it eventually. He wants to do it."
What with designing shoes and making albums and turning the world against Taylor Swift, he's been a little busy. Busier, even, it seems than first lady Michelle Obama.
"Kanye has been booked to do Carpool Karaoke now twice, and both times something came up," The Late Late Show host told GQ U.K. "He’ll do it eventually. He wants to do it."
What with designing shoes and making albums and turning the world against Taylor Swift, he's been a little busy. Busier, even, it seems than first lady Michelle Obama.
At least Ye lived up to his reputation when he apologized for canceling. He sent Corden "about three dozen white roses, of course. Arranged in the shape of a cube. What could be more Kanye than that?"
Corden also revealed that his dream guest for the segment is Beyoncé, once she's done with her latest tour. "We're working on it," he said.
Corden also revealed that his dream guest for the segment is Beyoncé, once she's done with her latest tour. "We're working on it," he said.
Advertisement