Kanye Pulled A Kanye At A Friend's Wedding

It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the VMAs. Since then, he’s released albums, married a Kardashian, collaborated with Adidas, and amused us all on Twitter. But he’ll probably never live down his “Imma let you finish” moment, and maybe he’s okay with that.
At least, it appears he has a sense of humor about it. TMZ reports that this past weekend, West attended the wedding of Miami nightclub owner Dave Grutman and model Isabela Rangel, along with a bevy of other A-list guests.
During the toasts, West grabbed the mic from a fellow wedding attendee, riffing on his famous interruption. The groom posted a video of the incident on Instagram, and you can hear the audience, including the bride, cheering and laughing once they realize what’s happening. Afterwards, Kanye can be seen embracing a laughing Grutman.
Oh, and Kanye, Imma let you finish and that wedding looks really fun, but Beyoncé actually had the best weekend of all time…
