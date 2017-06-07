Wait, Ed Sheeran Fit How Many Malt Balls In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke?

Introverts know all too well the importance of having a go-to party trick. Tie a cherry stem in a knot with your tongue or saber the top off a champagne bottle, and you're free to leave early and still be the highlight of the event. You just show up, force a few memories, and slip out without having to say goodbye. It's key and Ed Sheeran knows that. Sheeran, a textbook introvert — the guy doesn't even own a cellphone — has long had the same party trick for press appearances, but it still manages to impress us because it's a really good one. It's called the Malteser Challenge and it involves him shoving as many malted milk balls in his mouth as possible. After years of performing the trick, the Brit broke his record last night on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.