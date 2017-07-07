Is there anything more awkward than being turned down for a hug? Yes, and it's being turned down for a hug multiple times by your comedy idol. That's exactly what happened to Kesha when she asked Seinfeld actor and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld for a hug during a red carpet event. The sitcom star looked totally panicked when faced with the "We R Who We R" singer, making for one hell of a painful interaction. Now, Kesha has responded to Seinfeld's hug denial, and thankfully, she's taking it in stride.
The truth is, some people are huggers (like Kesha) and some people simply aren't — and it doesn't make you a bad person either way. Some people just prefer not to be touched, or only touched by people they are close with — and, considering that Seinfeld told Extra that he wasn't even aware of Kesha's existence before the interaction, I think it's fair to give him a pass. Apparently Kesha feels the same way — especially since she's seen every episode of Seinfeld and knows a little bit about how Jerry's brain works.
Advertisement
In an interview with SiriusXM's Hits1, Kesha admitted she had a total fangirl moment — but that, ultimately, she made the wrong call by asking for a hug.
"I’ve seen every episode a thousand times,” she told the radio hosts. "I used to carry the whole season package with me everywhere on my carry-on. Like DVDs. That's why I was trying to attack him, yes! That’s why I wanted a hug so hard."
She added:
"I should have known better. I've seen the hugging episode [of Seinfeld]! That was my fault, that was my fault."
Fortunately, Kesha's got bigger things on her mind than whether or not she'll score hugs from celebrities. The pop star just released a powerful new single, "Praying," about finding empathy for people even when they hurt or scare you.
"It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal."
Needless to say, Kesha's not going to dwell on this awkward Seinfeld interaction.
Advertisement