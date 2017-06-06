There's a fun game to play that involves celebrities where you imagine if one celebrity knows another celebrity (shout-out to WhoWeekly for being the masters of this fun experiment). For example, "Does Meryl Streep know who Rachel Lindsay is?" or "Does Armie Hammer know who KJ Apa is?" And last night, we got the answer to one that a very unexpected celebrity pairing: Does Jerry Seinfeld know who Kesha is?
Ladies and gentlemen of all ages, the answer is a resounding no, as Entertainment Weekly reports. Jerry Seinfeld has no idea who Kesha is, even after the singer tells him who she is. A video posted by Tommy McFly, a radio host, shows the 30-year-old singer enthusiastically approaching the 63-year-old comedian during an interview on the red carpet of the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Monday night. First, she introduces herself and immediately starts to go in for a hug. Seinfeld is not amused and dismisses her repeatedly.
The conversation, which will now go down in infamy because of his total cringy-ness, went as followed:
Kesha: "I'm Kesha, I love you so much! Can I give you a hug?"
Seinfeld: "No thanks... no thanks"
Kesha: "Please? A little one?”
Seinfeld: “Yeah, no thanks."
Then, to add insult to injury, Seinfeld leans in to McFly and tells him, "I don't know who that was." Upon hearing it was "Kesha," Seinfeld shrugs and says, "Okay, well, I wish her the best."
LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017
The whole awkward situation made me consider one thing: If I were Jerry Seinfeld, in the middle of an interview on a formal red carpet, would I have stopped what I was doing to hug a stranger that ran up to me? Probably not.
Regardless, it's clear Kesha still had a great night — and that she probably deleted Seinfeld from her DVR.
