Jerry Seinfeld Defends Himself After Rebuffing Kesha's Hug

Seinfeld devotees know that Jerry is vehemently opposed to the idea of "the kiss hello." As Kesha learned the hard way earlier this week , he's also not here for the idea of hugging total strangers, even if they happen to be fellow celebs. In a cringeworthy video that immediately went viral, the singer approached Seinfeld while he was being interviewed on the red carpet of the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center.