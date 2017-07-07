Ciara Went All Out On Her Anniversary Gift For Russell Wilson

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for singer Ciara. She danced on a mountain top for love, learned why hanging out at SeaWorld with the fam is a no-no, and locked in her first beauty partnership. And oh, speaking of family, she also got married and had a second child.
This week she and hubby Russell Wilson celebrated their one year anniversary during a Fourth of July family excursion in Mexico. Instead of opting for the traditional one-year anniversary paper or clock gifts, Ciara had a sweet message written across the sky. “Happy 1 Year Baby! Yay! I Love U!” the message said, with a heart in place of the word love.
She shared the swoon-worthy moment with her followers on Instagram. Under the photo, she wrote, “I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life,” she said.
The two lovebirds exchanged vows in 2016 at the Peckerton Castle in Cheshire, England. The star-studded counted Jennifer Hudson, La La Anthony, and Kelly Rowland, among a number of other guests. In October, on Ciara’s birthday, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Prior to their marriage, the two were vocal about their vow of abstinence while dating.
“We get to have really healthy conversations and focus on each other as people,” she told Cosmopolitan about the decision. “That is very important to me and him. We’re just enjoying ourselves and going one day at a time and praying and staying positive.”
