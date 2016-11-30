Ciara Danced On A Mountaintop For Love

Ciara gave her husband Russell Wilson an extra-special present for his 28th birthday on Tuesday. But the truth is, it was a gift to all of us. You'll see what we mean.
The singer, who is pregnant with her and Wilson's first baby together, took to Instagram to present her adorable moment. She shared a video of herself dancing on a snowy mountaintop. Ciara, who has a two-year-old son with ex Future, was donning full snow-gear and rubbing her belly while showing off her dorkiest moves. "Celebrated My Hubby's @DangeRussWilson Birthday On The Mountain Top. It's Only right I do a little Dance," she captioned the video. "Love You Baby!"
The couple has had a thrilling few months. The pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at an English castle in July. They also consummated their love for the very first time — woohoo! — if you believe that Ciara and Wilson stayed abstinent until getting hitched. And right on time, three months later, the couple announced that they were expecting. They shared the news on Ciara's 31st birthday, but it's Wilson who argues he got the best gift this year. The football player posted a photo of his wife in the snow, writing "Forever, the Best Present." Aw!
