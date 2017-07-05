The cool-girl calling card for every 12-year-old hosting a slumber party was to pop a Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen movie or The Parent Trap into the VCR player. In 2017, however, the world’s obsession with "twinning" comes by way of platinum, micro-short haircuts. In the last few months alone, it seems like just about every celebrity has chopped, buzzed, and bleached their hair. (Including Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz, Kristin Stewart, and Justin Bieber, to name a few...)
So what happens when two of them meet IRL — twinning like they're one friendship bracelet short of BFF status? Thanks to Perry and Delevingne, we just found out. When the singer and the actress/model bumped into each other at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris on the Fourth of July, Twitter had a meltdown. The matching necklaces! The icy blond hair! The porcelain skin! Call it the fashion world's equivalent of a fireworks show, worthy of all the attention — not to mention, hundreds of memes.
Katy Perry met Cara Delevingne pic.twitter.com/VKR22t35x1— Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) July 4, 2017
Mirror mirror on the wall , who is the most similar to PINK in the world ? ? @katyperry @Caradelevingne @Pink— Eliiff (@undyingemrys) July 4, 2017
Cara should be honored to look like the highest selling female of 2017 pic.twitter.com/fgX0A6xXvQ— KATY KAT ARMY (@_KatyKatArmy_) July 4, 2017
Yeah twin sisters.— ?bluemoon? (@carannie1228) July 5, 2017
Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne show off their matching blonde cropped hairdos https://t.co/JqXyaXMudO
When Katy Perry met Cara Delevingne ?? pic.twitter.com/VhoKmIP73W— TREND #SNS (@HappyForYouDemi) July 5, 2017
Before long, Kristen Stewart, joined the same Chanel party and posed for a few pictures — sending the twinning moment into full-fledged triplet mode.
katy, kristen and cara are having this hair style!! pic.twitter.com/IB5ZFCZQNE— liyana (@kukuliy) July 5, 2017
To be clear, there's no such thing as "owning" a hairstyle like this — so you can stop with the "who wore it better" and "who had it firsts." (And, while we're on the subject, the same goes for Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.) What is obvious is that this no-fuss cut is perfect for surviving a hot Parisian summer with minimal heat tools. And it works on any skin tone, hair texture, or personal style. In fact, it's giving even the long-haired among us a serious case for finally making the plunge this summer.
Whether you're down to chop a pixie, or you're just looking for a refreshing change to break out of a hair rut, check out our full guide to 2017's biggest cuts and color.
