People Are NOT Happy About Bella Hadid's Met Gala Look

By this logic, Hadid's new haircut had to be a blatant ripoff of the ( fake ) one Selena was seen sporting on Instagram a few days prior. There is absolutely no other way that Hadid could have independently decided that she would cut her hair into a bob. And thanks to some eagle-eyed internet sleuths, we now know the truth — that the only person in the world with a bob is Selena Gomez, and therefore anyone who also gets a bob is copying her. Case closed.