Last year, when Selena Gomez appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, the pair stopped by McDonald’s for a quick meal. After they made their way through the drive-thu, Gomez excitedly scarfed down French fries in the front seat. Yesterday, she continued the casual dining trend with a different man.
Last night, Selena stepped out with her famous BF, The Weeknd, and they headed to a romantic dinner in Los Angeles. You might think that two young celebs with fame, fortune, and all of L.A.'s best restaurants at their finger tips would opt for a meal at someplace super fancy. But, no, the couple headed to Olive Garden.
A Selena Gomez fan account posted two videos to Twitter taken at the L.A. Olive Garden last night. In one, you can see the back of Gomez's head as she walks through the restaurant. The second, which is the clearer of the two, shows the millennial lovers leaving. Selena has her arm draped around The Weeknd's shoulders, and together they walk to her car. Watch both videos here:
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at Olive Garden Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles, California [April 21] pic.twitter.com/00ARUaMxG3— Selena Gomez (@_selenagomezecu) April 21, 2017
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd leaving Olive Garden Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles, California [April 21] pic.twitter.com/QubP1skHLw— Selena Gomez (@_selenagomezecu) April 21, 2017
Further evidence was shared by the fan account, including a tweet from an employee of the Olive Garden location the couple dined at. He wrote, "When @theweeknd and @selenagomez make a reservation at my job to have there priv dinner." Another employee tweeted that he had shown the pair to their table. That sounds like a pretty good way to liven up a shift, although, from what we hear, boring shirts aren't usually an issue for Olive Garden employees.
When @theweeknd and @selenagomez make a reservation at my job to have there priv dinner??— Joshua Tinajero (@joshtinajero_) April 21, 2017
Unlike with her trip to McDonald's with James Corden, this time we don't know what Gomez ordered. In our minds, we're picturing her splitting a Tour of Italy, one of the more expensive items, with her new man. Together, they slurp the Fettuccine noodles Lady and the Tramp-style as they gaze lovingly into one another's eyes. It's not the fanciest dinner, but damn, is it romantic.
