Guy Live Tweets His Date With The Former Manager Of Times Square's Olive Garden

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Alamy Stock Photo.
Around this time last year, we were reading one man’s epic journey to buy a McDonald’s milkshake at 1 a.m. He live-Tweeted the whole experience, and we followed the entertaining play-by-play. If you too got sucked into the story, you probably remember how disappointing it was to find out a few days later that the man embellished to amuse his followers. You may not have completely recovered from the blow of finding out this tale was faked, but we just came across another food-centric live-tweeted saga, and if it’s true, it may make us forget all about being duped.
Last night, a twitter user named Joe Wadlington went on a date with a man who allegedly used to be the general manager of the Olive Garden in Times Square. And, it should come as no surprise, that this guy had some stories. Joe's date shared the stories with him, and Joe shared them with the internet.
Earlier today, Wadlington tweeted this message, "I went on a date last night and the guy meekly shared that he used to be THE GENERAL MANAGER FOR THE TIMES SQUARE OLIVE GARDEN." When we saw this, we immediately needed to know more. Wadlington didn't let us down.
According to the many tweets that followed, Twitter users took up most of the date grilling the guy about what it was like to work at the gigantic Olive Garden location. Wadlington wrote, "Clearly, he'd seen some shit. So the next hour and a half was me asking questions. I tried to do y'all right." We're touched that he risked true love and the promise of a second date just to get us some insider information. Here's what Joe learned:
Of course, we have to remember that this info came from the internet, so we can't be sure it's the truth. All we have to do is think of the milkshake man, and we're reminded once again to take this saga with a grain of salt. Still, we can't help but hope that these jaw-dropping Olive Garden stories really happened.
