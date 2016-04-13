If you are wondering what I'm getting at, this is gonna be the part of the viral story where the person tells you they made a lot of it up.— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 13, 2016
I spent 8 minutes in a McDonald's drive-thru, I met three sweet and lovely people, and then I tried to make my 740 Twitter followers laugh.— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 13, 2016
Now there are over 6,000 of you and I just don't know what to tell you other than "Hi. I will always tell you stupid things."— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 13, 2016
McDonald's is in fact sending me a limo to take me to get a milkshake (now at 2pm). McDonald's has a better sense of humor than some of you.— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 13, 2016
It's Monday afternoon and like most weeks, we're all probably wondering what we could have possibly done to deserve the weekend being so far away. Or we were, until we got completely lost in the saga of a 1 a.m. milkshake run and a McDonald's couple that needs their own Lifetime TV movie. So, if you've got a bad case of the Mondays, get ready to feel better, thanks to some good old-fashioned viral internet gold.
Raby confirmed to Buzzfeed that the story is real and even posted the below photo to prove it.
To all the online publications asking me to confirm this dumb story I respectfully submit the following pic.twitter.com/arDMusgUwi— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 11, 2016
It's 1AM and I decided I wanted a milkshake. So there's a McDonald's near my house. I'm greeted at the drive thru by the following sentence:— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 11, 2016