Ben & Jerry's Wants To Give You Free Ice Cream

Your week is about to get a little bit better. Even though today is the dreaded first day of the work week, tomorrow promises free ice cream.
Yes, April 12th is Ben & Jerry's free cone day. So pencil in a lunch, a mid-afternoon snack, or a pre-dinner break to hop over to your local outpost. From 12 to 8 p.m., everyone who visits a Ben & Jerry's shop will be entitled to a free cone.
The first Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day was celebrated in 1979, marking their first year of business. By 1993, the day of free frozen treats went international, expanding to Canadian stores. And on last year's costless ice cream celebration, over 1,000,000 scoops were enjoyed by fans. All you have to do is decide on a flavor.
