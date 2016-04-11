This Guy's Crazy Story About A 1 AM Milkshake Run Is Going Viral

It's Monday afternoon and like most weeks, we're all probably wondering what we could have possibly done to deserve the weekend being so far away. Or we were, until we got completely lost in the saga of a 1 a.m. milkshake run and a McDonald's couple that needs their own Lifetime TV movie. So, if you've got a bad case of the Mondays, get ready to feel better, thanks to some good old-fashioned viral internet gold.
Let's rewind for a minute. We don't want to give away too much of the story, but here's the gist of what happened. According to Buzzfeed, writer Josh Raby live-Tweeted a rather peculiar after-hours experience he had at McDonald's. He just wanted a milkshake, but what he got was much, much more than that. It involves a husband and wife that allegedly met at McDonald's in 1993, a 37-minute wait time despite there being no line, and a full on make-out session. It's...worth reading.
Raby confirmed to Buzzfeed that the story is real and even posted the below photo to prove it.
To all the online publications asking me to confirm this dumb story I respectfully submit the following pic.twitter.com/arDMusgUwi— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 11, 2016
Whether or not you choose to believe the saga is up to you, but regardless, Raby performed a feat of pure Twitter genius last night. Check out how it all started below and for the full account see Josh Raby's Twitter.
It's 1AM and I decided I wanted a milkshake. So there's a McDonald's near my house. I'm greeted at the drive thru by the following sentence:— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) April 11, 2016
