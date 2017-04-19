I went on a date last night and the guy meekly shared that he used to be THE GENERAL MANAGER FOR THE TIMES SQUARE OLIVE GARDEN.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q Did y'all ever run out of breadsticks? If so what happened?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A Yes. Twice. Worst shifts of my life. People were angry, kept telling us "no"
Q: Was everyone from Ohio?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: Brazil, Puerto Rico, & Ohio. The foreigners I understood. They'd grown up watching O.G. commercials.
Q: National pricing or city pricing?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: City pricing. It made no sense why the Americans were there. They were paying 3x for the same food.
A: How big is it?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q: Three floors. It may be the biggest Olive Garden in the world. The wait was always 2 hours. Our last seating was at 2AM
Note: I think he may have been trying to impress me here.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Note, note: It worked.
Q: What was the most popular dish?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: The tour of Italy
Q: What?
A: It's a plate of lasagna, a chicken parmesan, & one fettuccine alfredo
Q: That's too much food for one person— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: It's too much food for three people
Q: How much?
A: Maybe $25
Q Did anyone order the unlimited soup/salad/breadsticks and stay for 8 hours?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A Why would someone do that?
Q You said they were Americans.
A: Not on my shifts. But if someone wanted to, Olive Garden would not let us remove them. They are "family" and would be allowed to eat.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q: That's really good to know.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: People can't eat that much bread.
[I started laughing because he's wrong]
Q: What's the weirdest thing that ever happened?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: Oh, there was a knife fight.
Q: Tell me everything.
A: Two women. They came together.
Q: Steak knives? Like the knives from the table or BYOK?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: From the table. So, it started out as a fist fight and the other manger pulled
them apart and put one in the elevator going down to the 1st floor. They were on the third floor. The 2nd woman broke away and ran down the— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Stairs. She stopped the elevator on the 2nd floor and grabbed a knife off someone's table.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: someone else's knife?!
Q: yes
Q: So only one woman had a knife.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
A: The other woman picked up a knife off a different table. So the other manager, he was a huge guy, 6'6"
ran down there and pulled them apart again. They were on the first floor at this point. And he threw them out into the street. So they could— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
deal with it out there.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q: Did they still have the knives?
A: No, he took them.
Q: Did he give them breadsticks?
A: What? No.
Q: Sorry.
A: What happened after that?— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q: I don't know. They were outside, so they weren't our problem anymore
A: Would you say they're still "family"
A: No.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q: Wait. You said the shifts where you ran out of breadsticks were the worst. Worse than the shift with a knife fight?
A: You may be surprised, but yes, Olive Garden running out of breadsticks is worse than a knife fight.— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017
Q: No, I totally get it.