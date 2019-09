To borrow a hyperbole from Chris Harrison, this summer is shaping up to be my Laziest Season As A Beauty Editor Of All Time. No matter how much Corinne promotes a platinum vagine , I've yet to book a bikini wax... and probably won't. And even though trying hundreds of beauty products is what pays my annual salary, you'd sooner see Bachelor In Paradise get a new season than me with a makeup bag half the volume of Ashley Iaconetti's.