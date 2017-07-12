To borrow a hyperbole from Chris Harrison, this summer is shaping up to be my Laziest Season As A Beauty Editor Of All Time. No matter how much Corinne promotes a platinum vagine, I've yet to book a bikini wax... and probably won't. And even though trying hundreds of beauty products is what pays my annual salary, you'd sooner see Bachelor In Paradise get a new season than me with a makeup bag half the volume of Ashley Iaconetti's.
That's why I live for multitaskers. Face oil that doubles as hair serum. Eye shadow that works as brow powder. And now, Stila's Stay All Day Cover Powder Finish Foundation & Concealer is my newest, most versatile beauty obsession. The formula comes in stick form, meaning it's become my superhero on mornings I'd rather clock an extra 10 minutes in bed and get ready in the glam room I like to call the Q train.
Advertisement
Since the pigment is loaded with skin-loving antioxidants and a peachy undertone, I can rest assured knowing I'm treating my annoying discolorations just as much as I'm covering them up. Oh, and unlike other foundations I've tried to wear this summer, this stick leaves behind a powdery finish that manages to keep my forehead shine at a minimum.
Plus, the coverage itself is as full as Nick Viall's medicine cabinet of beauty products. So if it's a lightweight formula you're after, you can head here for more foundation-concealer hybrids. As for me? I think I've found The One.
Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Cover Powder Finish Foundation & Concealer, $40, available exclusively at Ulta Beauty.
Advertisement