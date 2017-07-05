Lupita Nyong'o serves us natural hair inspiration year-round. It's only July, and she's already given us her textured half-updo at the Met Gala, a sharp side-parted 'fro for spring, and a regal crown braid for the CFDAs, among other styles. One of the many reasons I proudly stan for Nyong'o is because she's made it perfectly clear that beautiful natural hair isn't just long, loose curls. Nope: Short, coily hair is just as gorgeous and versatile.
But every once in a while, Nyong'o uses wigs and curly clip-ins to try on a longer style... not because she's ashamed of her length, but because she can.
And we're so glad that she does. On Fourth of July, the Queen of Katwe star posted a squad pic, arm-in-arm with friends while casually strolling under a rainbow. A second poolside shot, where she stunned in a black and white-striped bikini and a dope denim jacket, also showed her new summer hairstyle: twists! And instead of doing them waist-length like most people, Nyong'o is wearing hers in a chic, chin-length bob.
A source tells Refinery29 that Nyong'o got her twists done by a local hairdresser in Los Angeles, but let's not forget that she's perfectly capable of doing them herself. No, really. The native Kenyan once told Vogue that she was inspired to learn the the art of braiding herself after getting subpar service years ago. "When I was in undergrad here in the U.S., I really wanted to get my hair braided," she said. And after being "morbidly disappointed," she got lessons from an aunt back in Kenya. "I learned how to cornrow and box braid and twist," she said. She had dreams of making braids her side hustle, but soon realized she didn't have the heart to charge her friends.
"What I love about my hair texture and this kind of hair is that you can do all kinds of interesting, angular shapes with it," she continued. "Braiding just tells a story." One that we're paying close attention to, for sure.
