Boyfriends, am I right? Great for some things, terrible for others. (Which is actually the case for every person ever, but just go with us on this.) Not to make sweeping generalizations, but as a group, boyfriends are not known for their expertise in all things beauty — they think Beautyblenders are makeup brushes , for Christ’s sake. So it’s not surprising that they’re unable to recognize the difference between two clearly very different red lipsticks … but it is hilarious.