The Fate Of Brienne & Tormund Does Not Sound Promising

David Benioff and Dave Weiss giveth and taketh away. The two showrunners and evil masterminds bringing to life the most popular and talked about show in the history of television sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the fast approaching seventh season of Game Of Thrones. Benioff and Weiss gave predictably vague and cryptic answers, but did tease one potential plot twist that sounds terrible. The twist is a direct dig at all the fans, and I find it personally offensive and mean. But hey, that's showbiz I guess.
While talking to EW, the topic of Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) came up. To refresh your memory (although who could ever forget this dynamic duo), Brienne met Tormund while visiting The Wall and the two shared some charged sexual tension. But now, we're learning that despite the two tall and beautiful humans having survived in the world of Thrones for this long, one of them may not make it through the season because Weiss and Benioff want to mess with us. Really.
Advertisement
When asked about the not-couple couple's inclusion in a set of promotional posters for the season, the two men said that although they had so much fun with their characters' chemistry, it's gotta end. "It inspires us because we need to kill one of them now," Benioff told the site, "because there can’t be a happy ending or any romantic connection on the show. But we’re not going to tell you which one."
Christie did say that she is open to the idea of her character dying on the show. You've been warned.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement