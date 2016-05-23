Gwendoline Christie Is Shipping Brienne & Tormund Too

Christie is completely on board.



“First of all, Kristofer is absolutely hilarious,” Christie tells EW. “I don’t think I’ve been in a scene on Game of Thrones when it’s been everything I can do to stop myself from laughing. The way he was behaving toward me was just extraordinary.”



Although Brienne is typically not exactly what would be called a blushing debutante, Christie loves the evolution of her character.



“I enjoyed Brienne being put in that position of feeling awkward and not wanting the attention,” she tells EW. “That was a very fun thing to play. He’s a wildling, he’s very sensual and animal-like and very forthright with his emotions and feelings — which is really the opposite of [Brienne]. I enjoyed trying to navigate that and the beauty of her embarrassment. She can totally deal with the situation, and with him, but she’s just so embarrassed about it.”



