Gwendoline Christie Is Shipping Brienne & Tormund Too

The newest Game of Thrones ship is finding a huge life online.
Brienne and Tormund have shared the screen for mere seconds, but the internet firmly believes that they should end up together. And actress Gwendoline Christie wouldn’t necessarily have a problem with that, EW reports.
If you don’t remember, and given the insane ending to last night’s episode you might not, the Brienne-Tormund fires were fanned by a coy look by Tormund.
Brienne and Tormund have shared the screen for mere seconds, but the internet firmly believes that they should end up together. And actress Gwendoline Christie wouldn’t necessarily have a problem with that, EW reports.
If you don’t remember, and given the insane ending to last night’s episode you might not, the Brienne-Tormund fires were fanned by a coy look by Tormund.
That look 😂😂😂😂😂#GoTAtlantic #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LbqtiD3kEA— GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) May 23, 2016
Christie is completely on board.
“First of all, Kristofer is absolutely hilarious,” Christie tells EW. “I don’t think I’ve been in a scene on Game of Thrones when it’s been everything I can do to stop myself from laughing. The way he was behaving toward me was just extraordinary.”
Although Brienne is typically not exactly what would be called a blushing debutante, Christie loves the evolution of her character.
“I enjoyed Brienne being put in that position of feeling awkward and not wanting the attention,” she tells EW. “That was a very fun thing to play. He’s a wildling, he’s very sensual and animal-like and very forthright with his emotions and feelings — which is really the opposite of [Brienne]. I enjoyed trying to navigate that and the beauty of her embarrassment. She can totally deal with the situation, and with him, but she’s just so embarrassed about it.”
“First of all, Kristofer is absolutely hilarious,” Christie tells EW. “I don’t think I’ve been in a scene on Game of Thrones when it’s been everything I can do to stop myself from laughing. The way he was behaving toward me was just extraordinary.”
Although Brienne is typically not exactly what would be called a blushing debutante, Christie loves the evolution of her character.
“I enjoyed Brienne being put in that position of feeling awkward and not wanting the attention,” she tells EW. “That was a very fun thing to play. He’s a wildling, he’s very sensual and animal-like and very forthright with his emotions and feelings — which is really the opposite of [Brienne]. I enjoyed trying to navigate that and the beauty of her embarrassment. She can totally deal with the situation, and with him, but she’s just so embarrassed about it.”
Advertisement
Christie also reveals that there was more to the story that was cut from the episode. One of the scenes included Sansa “going Mean Girls” by mocking Tormund’s interest in her knight. Christie goes on to say that the scene resulted in “the powerful warrior who’s totally flustered.”
Advertisement