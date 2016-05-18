It's unclear if anything will come of the bedroom eyes that Tormund and Brienne exchange in the most recent episode of Game of Thrones. Sure, it would be great if Tormund's aggressive chicken-eating led to a full-fledged romance, but we tend not to get our hopes up when it comes to characters' contentment on GoT. Thankfully, the internet is keeping dreams of the ship alive.
Fans obsessed with the idea of a romantic connection between the wilding and the warrior have started to splice together footage of pair, making videos celebrating their (potentially) beautiful love. Some perfectly cheesy soundtrack choices have been made.
Here's one Mashable uncovered that makes good use of Gary Wright's "Dream Weaver."
Fans obsessed with the idea of a romantic connection between the wilding and the warrior have started to splice together footage of pair, making videos celebrating their (potentially) beautiful love. Some perfectly cheesy soundtrack choices have been made.
Here's one Mashable uncovered that makes good use of Gary Wright's "Dream Weaver."
Advertisement
And another that employs Eric Carmen's "Hungry Eyes," off the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.
And one to the tune of Heart's "Alone."
Something about this couple really makes people reminisce about the 1980s. See, for instance, these vintage-style "opening credits" for a potential Tormund and Brienne TV show (also via Mashable).
Sit back, press play, and fantasize about the most epic couple in all of Westeros.
Advertisement