Model and former adult film star Jenna Jameson has a message about motherhood and she's shared it with her 246,000 followers on Instagram.
In a sweet image posted to her account on Tuesday, Jameson appeared peacefully with her infant daughter, Batel Lu. In the photo, she was seen breastfeeding the newborn. In the caption, Jameson kept it sweet and simple. She simply wrote the hashtag: #normalizebreastfeeding.
Shortly before the image was posted, Jameson shared another photo on what looks like the same day, during the same intimate moment with her daughter.
In the image, little Batel Lu is sound asleep. The caption read, "This mama is tired... but she is also, proud, elated, excited, peaceful and content." She also included the hashtag, #exclusivelybreastfed. Clearly, Jameson is making a statement.
Advertisement
In April, the 42-year-old model welcomed she and fiancé Lior Bitton's first child together. Jameson has two twin 8-year-old boys from a previous relationship. "I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton," read her announcement. "She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long. She is so calm and graceful it's hard to look at her not feel overwhelmed. I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes. We are head over heels in love with her welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you."
Jameson's message comes at a time women around the world are sharing stories about the stigmatization surrounding breastfeeding. This week, another woman, Brei Michelle Theisen, was told to "cover up" while breastfeeding her daughter at a local pool. After sharing her story online it has since gone viral.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement