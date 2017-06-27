Jason Momoa Begs Paparazzi To Leave His Kids Alone

Even though Jason Momoa is known for his impressive strength, enviable rock climbing skills, legendary acting roles, and general real-life superhero qualities, he is first and foremost a family man. The 37-year-old Hawaii native always prioritizes time with his wife of 10 years, Lisa Bonet (#goals), and his two kids with her: Lola Iolani, 9, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 8. (He also makes time for his badass stepdaughter, Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz, 28, whose dad is rock star Lenny Kravitz.)
And when he's with his kids, Momoa wants to not be with the paparazzi. This is a common sentiment shared by many stars who feel that pictures of their young children should never be bought and sold. It's the greatest invasion of privacy, and there are even laws in place to prevent them from being taken. But just as a reminder to the paparazzi in Australia, where laws may be different, Momoa shared an Instagram post begging them to leave them alone during family time there. The only person taking pictures of the Momoa clan should be Jason, 'Papa Bear', himself. (He loves a good Instagram photo.)
"Thank god for all my blessings Finally with my OHANA," Momoa requested in his caption. "Please please please, Australia Paparazzi Let me papa bear with my babies #drogoissleeping Mahalo for the respect Aloha j." The one hashtag he used is quite telling, and makes the request seem more like a warning to anyone holding a camera and taking photos. Khal Drogo was Momoa's much loved and feared Game of Thrones character who was known for her relentless use of violence and fierce loyalty to his family. So, paps, snap at your own risk. Or take a cue from Momoa, and just take the day off to spend time with your own kids instead.
