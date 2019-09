Jason Momoa Begs Paparazzi To Leave His Kids Alone

"Thank god for all my blessings Finally with my OHANA," Momoa requested in his caption. "Please please please, Australia Paparazzi Let me papa bear with my babies #drogoissleeping Mahalo for the respect Aloha j." The one hashtag he used is quite telling, and makes the request seem more like a warning to anyone holding a camera and taking photos. Khal Drogo was Momoa's much loved and feared Game of Thrones character who was known for her relentless use of violence and fierce loyalty to his family. So, paps, snap at your own risk. Or take a cue from Momoa, and just take the day off to spend time with your own kids instead.