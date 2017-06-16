As anyone and everyone who's seen Jason Momoa's Instagram knows, fatherhood is a big deal. He honors his role as a parent every day, but in celebration of Father's Day, he's done something extra special. Working with Carhartt Handmade Films, Momoa has created "Fathers On Fatherhood," a short movie interviewing fathers about the importance of being dads.
Last year, Momoa created his first short film, "Canvas Of My Life," and shared it with the people most important to him. These people just so happened to be children and fathers, which should give you a good idea of how important family is in his day-t0-day life.
"To be a better dad tomorrow you just gotta work on today," professional skateboarder Christian Hosoi says in the short. "So many fathers say they're going to do something, say that they're planning something, but are never in the moment. I always want to be in the moment with my children."
"To be right right there, right now, every second...every one of them is a lifetime," says musician Michael Hayes. "You can put all your energy into worrying about what's going to happen tomorrow for the kids, but all you have is right now, and you gotta share that with them."
In fact, some fathers, like artist and designer Blaine Halvorson, get their inspiration directly from Momoa himself.
"I'm not normally inspired," he says in the video. "And Jason is someone who inspires me every day in everything that he does."
"It's beautiful to me, Jason, how he involves his children," adds motorcycle craftsman Jeremiah Armenta. "They travel with him. Everything he enjoys, they enjoy."
"That's what it's about," Momoa concludes. "About you inspiring me my whole life. I got inspired by that. I'm gonna turn it back and inspire you.
Watch the sweet video below!
