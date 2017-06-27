Kim Kardashian West Just Responded To Rumors That She Shaded A Beauty Blogger

I just saw a story saying I intentionally didn’t tag @jackieaina in a pic I posted on Instagram because of a review she did about my line.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
I would never post someone’s pic on my page and then intentionally not tag them.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
When I uploaded the album I was tagging everyone that came to the party and for some reason it wouldn’t let me tag Jackie’s name.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
I figured I would just try again later, but then I realized you can’t add tags after the album is posted!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
I hung out with @jackieaina in my home and she was super sweet!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
I love that she has an opinion and I’ll take what she said and use it to better my products.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
Honestly, I’m so thankful to everyone who is giving me feedback on my beauty products & I love hearing what everyone loves, and doesn’t love— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
So @Instagram, can you change it so that you can tag people in galleries after they are posted, so I can avoid this issue in the future?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017
Kim Kardashian literally untagged Jackie Aina from her instagram post because she gave an honest review of KKW Beauty ??— euphoria (@KKendallScott) June 23, 2017
The shade. ??♀️ but I respect @jackieaina honest opinion though ?? how can @KimKardashian not take friendly criticism?? pic.twitter.com/LggX50q2sZ— Love Lo (@lovelo_xoxo) June 23, 2017