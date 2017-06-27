Kim Kardashian West Just Responded To Rumors That She Shaded A Beauty Blogger

This is social media we’re talking about, so the odds are high that the lack of a tag was a technical oversight, not an intentional attack on Aina. But that hasn’t stopped Aina’s fans from flooding Kim’s Twitter mentions, calling her “so petty,” and Aina herself from responding to the drama via Instagram Live. “I just gave some really constructive feedback about the product. I didn't glorify the product in my review, but I also didn't bash it,” she said. “[Kim] knew what she was doing.” Kim and KKW Beauty have not yet responded to the incident, but we've reached out to the company for comment and will update this post when we hear back.