Kim Kardashian West Just Responded To Rumors That She Shaded A Beauty Blogger

Rachel Krause
Update: As suspected, the alleged "shade" was merely a technical accident. Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter this evening to clear up any rumors, saying "I would never post someone's pic on my page and then intentionally not tag them." She added, "I love that she has an opinion and I’ll take what she said and use it to better my products." This businesswoman sure knows how to handle a negative media cycle. Everyone else: take notes.
This story was originally posted at 4:35 PM EDT on June 27, 2017.
Launching your own beauty company is a cause worth celebrating — especially if it’s expected to net over $14 million in 14 minutes. For Kim Kardashian, the night before the KKW Beauty kickoff meant throwing an epic party at her and Kanye’s luxe mansion in Bel Air, with a guest list that included not only her closest friends and family, but a who’s who of top beauty influencers. Beauty vlogger Jackie Aina was one of the lucky few who made the cut, but now the social-media star’s fans aren’t so pleased with the way things panned out.
The day after attending the event, Aina, who has almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, shared her honest opinion on the new KKW Beauty products in a video posted to her channel. Though she was pleased with the formula of the products and the shade range for catering to women of color, Aina also had a few more critical points to make — namely, that the price of $48 per stick seemed a little steep, and that the contour/highlight kit came a few years too late. “I feel like the whole contour and highlight train has long left the beauty community and that phase was, like, two years ago,” she said.
Most beauty vloggers are praised for their fair and thorough reviews of new products, not just gushing over them, so it makes sense that Aina would have some constructive feedback for any launch, not just Kim’s. But Aina’s fans are claiming that Kim lashed out at the vlogger when she posted a photo gallery to Instagram in which she’s shown posing with numerous guests, all tagged to their handles, except for Aina, who’s not tagged at all.

Thank you to everyone who came out to my @kkwbeauty launch event! Loved seeing my OG's & meeting so many new people!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This is social media we’re talking about, so the odds are high that the lack of a tag was a technical oversight, not an intentional attack on Aina. But that hasn’t stopped Aina’s fans from flooding Kim’s Twitter mentions, calling her “so petty,” and Aina herself from responding to the drama via Instagram Live. “I just gave some really constructive feedback about the product. I didn't glorify the product in my review, but I also didn't bash it,” she said. “[Kim] knew what she was doing.” Kim and KKW Beauty have not yet responded to the incident, but we've reached out to the company for comment and will update this post when we hear back.
Aina went on to note that, while she thought the slight was purposeful and shady, it probably wasn’t worth attacking Kim for the incident. What she didn’t acknowledge is that jumping to conclusions is also never a good idea, because there’s a chance the slip-up was just that: an accident. After all, these kinds of things do happen on Instagram — as some of us already know firsthand from the time we accidentally double-tapped after scrolling 84 weeks back into our ex’s new fling’s feed.
