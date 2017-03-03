The Juiciest Beauty Industry Feuds Of All Time

Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift; Elton John vs. Madonna; Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford; Jay Leno vs. David Letterman. Everyone loves a good public feud, and anyone who says they don’t is flat-out lying (and probably the first to get out the popcorn).
But you don’t have to be a movie star, a pop icon, or a late-night TV host to find yourself entrenched in a hostile grudge. Even the beauty community, which is generally supportive of its many members, has been home to some truly contentious battles.
And Kat Von D and Jeffree Star’s famous (and very public) face-off is only the beginning. The lipstick fights date all the way back to the 1920s with Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubenstein. So get the popcorn going, sit back, and join us as we explore the juiciest feuds in beauty history.