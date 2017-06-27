Forget society’s troubling fixation on the post-baby body — Ciara is all about the epic post-baby hair transformation. After wearing long waves throughout her pregnancy, the star debuted waist-length faux locs on Instagram, just like the ones she sported after giving birth to her son Future back in 2014.
“My Post Baby Faux Locs Are Back,” Ciara captioned her photo. She tagged Dr. Kari Williams, a board-certified trichologist (yep, that’s a hair doctor) who also moonlights as the owner and designer at Mahogany Hair Revolution salon in Los Angeles. “Excited and blessed to have served @ciara by hooking her up with her post #baby Goddess locs! A #beautiful person on the inside matching how beautiful she is on the outside Ready to #slay for the #summer… I'm here for it!” the stylist wrote alongside a regram of her client’s shot.
Goddess locs refer to a style in which real hair is wrapped with synthetic (or sometimes human) hair to create the same effect as dreads. They typically last up to three months, and you can click here for a full tutorial.
Ciara’s gorgeous faux locs aren’t the only must-have hairstyle Dr. Williams is responsible for: She’s also worked with celebrities like Brandy, Tyra Banks, Keri Hilson, Meagan Good, and Willow Smith, just to name a few.
Whatever magic Dr. Williams worked to give Ciara her perfectly summer-ready ombré style, the end result is a winner for sure. But apparently, it’s still not enough for the R&B icon’s fans, who’ve taken to the comments section of the photo asking when they’ll finally get to see her two-month-old daughter. All good things are worth the wait — celebrity baby pics included.
