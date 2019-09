Now, of course, I'm not saying that dreadlocks are a trend — far from it! They've practically existed since the beginning of time ( no, really ). However, there has to be a reason behind these stars trying this style now. Maybe it's because they give you a break from box braids, a protective style that many naturalistas flock towards. Or maybe they give you a break from your typical, labor-intensive hair care routine in general — because truthfully, it gets exhausting! Or maybe they're wearing them simply because they look cool and are a nod to the wave of inclusivity that the industry is experiencing.