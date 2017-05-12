In this business, we go by the rule of threes: if you see one person doing some cool beauty shit, you take note. Two is really when you take notice. But three? Well, that means it's officially a thing. Taraji P. Henson, Rihanna, and Tyra Banks — as well as a whole lot of other celebs — have been seen in faux dreadlocks within the last year, looking like Nubian queens.
Now, of course, I'm not saying that dreadlocks are a trend — far from it! They've practically existed since the beginning of time (no, really). However, there has to be a reason behind these stars trying this style now. Maybe it's because they give you a break from box braids, a protective style that many naturalistas flock towards. Or maybe they give you a break from your typical, labor-intensive hair care routine in general — because truthfully, it gets exhausting! Or maybe they're wearing them simply because they look cool and are a nod to the wave of inclusivity that the industry is experiencing.
Whatever each individual's reasons may be, we're grateful to see the style's versatility on people who are wearing them the right way (ahem, Marc Jacobs). Ahead, watch a tutorial on how to get your own faux locs...and check out all of the other options available, if you're about that #loclife.