In this business, we go by the rule of threes: if you see one person doing some cool beauty shit, you take note. Two is really when you take notice. But three? Well, that means it's officially a thing. Taraji P. Henson, Rihanna, and Tyra Banks — as well as a whole lot of other celebs — have been seen in faux dreadlocks within the last year, looking like Nubian queens.