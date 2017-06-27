Justin Bieber's an outspoken fan of his own tattoos, going as far as lifting his shirt to show them off while performing and offering his fans a stencil so they can copy one. That's probably why it's so hilarious to hear the hosts of Master Ink absolutely drag him for his tats in a video produced by Condé Nast Entertainment for GQ, where they critique the most famous celebrity tattoos.
"The one thing we know about Justin Bieber is that in all senses, he has the worst taste imaginable, so it does not surprise me at all that every tattoo he has is completely terrible," says Oliver Peck. "He's paying tatooers to come to his house and tattoo him so he can sit in his underwear and not have to go to a tattoo shop. We call this 'littered with garbage.'" Ouch.
His evaluation of Rihanna's hand tattoos was not much better: "I think it's better when it's done in henna because then it goes away."
He didn't actually hate everyone's tats, though. He's a big fan of Angelina Jolie's tiger tattoo, which she got in Thailand using a hand-held needle. The other host, Chris Nunez, explained that this technique is extremely painful but pays off, since you get such intricate detail.
Another celebrity tattoo success: the incredibly realistic lion on Demi Lovato's hand. But the artists were decidedly not fans of the one on Cara Delevingne's finger. "This lion is a mess. Getting a little lion portrait on your finger is a bad idea, and for 25 years, real tattooers have been warning people against stuff like this because it does not last or age," says Peck. Then he made this graphic comparison: "And if you look at this photo, you can tell you end up with this little turd smear on your finger."
Watch the full video here to hear Peck and Nunez's colorful, no-holds-barred opinions on celebrity tattoos.
