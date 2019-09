Another celebrity tattoo success: the incredibly realistic lion on Demi Lovato's hand . But the artists were decidedly not fans of the one on Cara Delevingne's finger . "This lion is a mess. Getting a little lion portrait on your finger is a bad idea, and for 25 years, real tattooers have been warning people against stuff like this because it does not last or age," says Peck. Then he made this graphic comparison: "And if you look at this photo, you can tell you end up with this little turd smear on your finger."