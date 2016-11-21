How does a world star share news of fresh ink with his followers without Instagram? If you’re Justin Bieber, who famously quit the app cold-turkey earlier this year, you show some skin to a stadium of screaming fans. This weekend, he gave fans an IRL look at a massive new tattoo by simply lifting up his shirt during a performance in Italy. Underneath? A fresh “Son of God” design, inked across his extremely cut abs in classic lettering.
The sizable piece joins a cross on his chest, a portrait of Jesus on his leg, and more than 50 other tattoos, many of them made to express his Christian faith. Just where and when did the singer receive the latest design? There are a few clues: Bieber is famous for commissioning celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy. (The artist also inked a teeny cross on Bieber's face earlier this year.) We reached out to JonBoy for more information, and will update this piece when we hear back.
