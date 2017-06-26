Obama Is Every Embarrassing Dad On Vacation In Bali

President Barack Obama is a lot of things: the former leader of the free world, the ultimate playlist maker, badass basketball player, loving husband, and creator of a healthcare system that saved millions of U.S. lives. But, perhaps the one thing Obama is best at is being an adorably embarrassing dad.
Last Friday, the Obamas arrived in Bali for a well-deserved 10-day vacation where they're traveling, sightseeing, and adventuring. Of course, they weren't there long before people started snapping pictures, and though we're all for privacy, we're pretty pumped they caught Obama in his element. We're talking glasses on, shirt unbuttoned at the top, and drinking what we hope is a generous dose of booze out of a coconut. Classic dad pose.
Advertisement
Obama arrives in Bali for a family vacation https://t.co/5nw2hBdG41 pic.twitter.com/zeCqjME3JP— Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTraveler) June 23, 2017
The vacation, according to Condé Nast Traveler, is both an excuse for the former first family to get out of the States for some fun while also allowing President Obama to pay a visit to the Indonesian congress in Jakarta, the capital city.
Ah, we can hear him saying, "Come on, girls, I've gotta get my steps in today" as the fam traverses through a rice terrace in Jatiluwih.
Thankfully, the Indonesian address won't take up too much of Obama's time, leaving him with ample opportunities to embarrass his daughters, Sasha and Malia, on a whitewater rafting excursion.
Below, Barack, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia are pictured cruising through the Balinese rapids in bright yellow helmets and orange life vests. What makes this photo even better is that President O's helmet is crooked, he's rocking some short shorts, and Malia looks like she's about ready to jump ship and head to the nearest embassy. She's so unenthused, she doesn't even have her paddle turned up in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Michelle's wishing they could just be on Richard Branson's yacht, and Sasha — who still has people reeling after they learned her real name is Natasha — is seemingly loving her sister's disappointment. Tell me that's not like every vacation you went on as a teen with your parents, and I won't believe you.
In another photo, the family is all smiles, but that's probably because they're all laughing at Obama's khaki-on-khaki ensemble. Michelle, of course, looks stunning as always.
Our beloved First Family and President Obama's sister's family hanging out in Bali. #Ubud #Bali #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/fvwLxc6ICD— Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) June 25, 2017
As the Twitter user points out, Obama has Indonesian family. He lived in Jakarta with his mother and Indonesian stepfather, Lolo Soetoro from 1967–1971, an experience he documented in his book, Dreams From My Father.
Advertisement