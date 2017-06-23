Chad Johnson — the man known to many in Bachelor Nation as "Bad Chad" — has something to say about the fact that Bachelor In Paradise will resume filming following unfounded allegations of misconduct. After a producer filed a third-party complaint due to a June 4 incident involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, Warner Bros. has concluded its investigation, and is now reportedly sending contestants back to Mexico to resume filming season 4 of the series. Johnson, who was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, weighed in on the controversy, and had some loaded words to say about the beach-set spin-off.
Johnson was kicked off of season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise by host Chris Harrison following the Bachelorette villain's "verbal abuse" towards the show's staff and other contestants. The reality star admitted to People in a new interview that joining the cast of Bachelor In Paradise was always a risk.
"[The production company behind Bachelor In Paradise] could basically ruin your life if they wanted to," he told the outlet. "It’s a chance I was willing to take. It works out for some people and for others, it doesn’t."
However, he also claimed that he was happy that the summer series was ultimately making a comeback — if not particularly surprised that it was.
"I’m not shocked they’re coming back," he told People. "There’s no way they’re going to cancel that franchise. I’m shocked it’s coming back so quickly, but it’s good to hear."
Johnson stated that he didn't know much about the scandal, and that he found out about it the same way many people did — through social media. He told Access Hollywood on June 14:
"I think the first time I saw it was somebody tagged me in something on Twitter, and was like, 'What do you think about this?' And, you know, I thought it was a joke at first," he revealed to the outlet. "Then I started reading everything. It's mind-boggling. I have no idea what actually happened."
However, while plenty of cast members are re-packing their suitcases and booking it to Mexico to resume filming, not everyone will be returning to season 4. It is looking likely that Olympios and Jackson won't head back to the reality show, given the allegations and the fact that Olympios has hired a lawyer to represent her following the scandal.
Bad Chad might be a TV villain, but he's right about one thing: Bachelor In Paradise isn't for everybody.
