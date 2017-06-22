When you have a life as busy as Jessica Biel's, it's tempting to catch some shut eye whenever you can. Between her new USA Network show The Sinner, that she's both starring in and executive producing, to her new kid-friendly restaurant Au Fudge, Biel has a lot going on these days — especially when coupled with the fact that she's the mother of two-year-old son Silas Randall, whom she shares with husband Justin Timberlake. Biel knows the running around it takes to be a working mom all too well, and isn't above sharing a goofy pic of her daily mom routine with her Twitter followers.
"SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature," wrote the former 7th Heaven actress on Twitter. "Yes, it is a working mom."
SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature. Yes, it is a working mom. pic.twitter.com/33J98Qml7f— Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) June 22, 2017
Biel may be a celebrity — and therefore able to afford help like nannies and daycare — but that doesn't mean being a mom is an easy task. It's never easy to juggle a million things at once (as so many mothers do, whether or not they work outside the home), and plenty of Biel's Twitter followers totally relate.
"This is me most nights on the train from work!," responded one fan to the pic.
"Do I see.....yes.....just a touch of drool. That seals it. This is an excellent specimen of the Workamus Momamus," joked another commenter.
"Missing a can of redbull but yeah...pretty much spot on," another said.
While Biel definitely likes to get her naps in when she can (yes, even if it's a short one in the car), she also told E! News shortly after Silas' birth that her favorite time to be around her son is right after he wakes up.
"He's sort of looking around and you sort of creep up and look over the crib and he looks up and he goes [sighs]. Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you're alive and you're just looking at him. That's probably the most magical."
Sounds like both mom and baby appreciate their rest. They both need it!
