Jessica Biel Doesn't Trust People Who Don't Like This Dessert

Of course, having a restaurant that's great for all ages means there better be good food that everyone will like. That's why the place specializes in desserts. Biel said she got involved with the project because she loves to bake, and Au Fudge offers out-of-this-world baked goods. One of her fave menu items is what the shop calls Avalanche Bars, which are made with Rice Krispies, marshmallows, chocolate chips, and rainbow sprinkles. It was at this point in the interview that Jessica Biel shared her very strong food opinion. She told Delish, "I'm not sure I trust somebody who doesn't like Rice Krispy Treats." That's an intense food view we have no problem getting behind, especially after seeing what Au Fudge's Avalanche Bars look like. But, we bet that if she tweeted that opinion out into the Twitter-verse, there would plenty of Rice Krispy Treat haters out ready at their keyboards.