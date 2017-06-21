The show, which debuted on Netflix on March 31, has officially been renewed for a season 2, with most of the cast already back to work on the series. However, one thing that has been on plenty of fans' minds is how the new season would work — the "13 reasons" have been uncovered, thanks to Clay (Dylan Minnette) finally playing all of the tapes that Hannah (Katherine Langford) left behind after her death. Walsh, who portrays Hannah's mom Olivia, revealed to People that fans shouldn't worry about that — the creator of the series has everything under control.
"[Creator Brian Yorkey's] use of time and going back and forth in time, we’ll see more of that," said Walsh of the new season. "He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show," she added.
Walsh compared Yorkey's vision for the show to the 1950 Japanese film Rashomon, which portrayed one incident in several different ways based on the character the film is following in that moment's point of view. She said that fans should expect more of that in the new season.
"[13 Reasons Why brings] up the ideas of what is true, what is real, what is not," said Walsh.
While Hannah's story isn't untrue — several characters have already corroborated the events as she discusses them on the tapes, especially when it comes to serious issues like Jessica's (Alisha Boe) rape — the show did illustrate how certain events could be skewed based on perspective. Hannah was in a bad place during the last few months of her life, and interpreted certain things differently than other characters. For example, Zach (Ross Butler) didn't actually throw away the note she left him in his compliment box — he shows Clay that he kept it even after Hannah's death by suicide.
"The mystery just keeps getting more and more revealed," teased Walsh to People.
The actress previously defended the show against the controversy surrounding 13 Reasons Why's depiction of suicide to USA Today.
"I think that anything that's at all kept secret is inextricably intertwined with shame and secrecy, [and] should be outed," she told the outlet. "I can't speak for Brian [Yorkey], but I know that it was important for us to be as honest as we could."
While there's no release date yet for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, it's clear that Walsh is excited to bring more of Olivia's story to the small screen.
