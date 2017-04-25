13 Reasons Why continues to fill the airwaves with more explanation and support behind the series' creator to depict graphic content at a show primarily aimed at teens. (Although, as a Netflix study revealed, it's not just teens who are watching the show — there are also a ton of adults queuing up the series to use it as an ice-breaker with their kids.) After receiving criticism from mental health organizations, a writer on the show penned a personal essay describing the importance of depicting a violent suicide for audiences.
And now Kate Walsh is offering her defense on the matter, too. The former Grey's Anatomy actress spoke to USA TODAY about why she supported the inclusion of hard-to-watch scenes like her on-screen daughter's death.
"I think that anything that's at all kept secret is inextricably intertwined with shame and secrecy, (and) should be outed," she said. "I can't speak for Brian, but I know that it was important for us to be as honest as we could."
She continued, noting the importance of portraying difficult material in such a public way. "Part of the problem is not talking about it and not seeing it, and not seeing what really happens, and that it's this mysterious kind of thing that's never spoken about or never seen. And we just shove it under the rug, and nobody talks about it, and we just hope that it doesn't happen to them or their children or friends or family. So I think that (for) Brian, it was an important decision to be as real and as accurate as we could and show how painful it is, physically, emotionally and in every other sense."
Of course, there is no right answer to how this intense topic should be translated into a show which is, inherently, meant for entertainment purposes. But it's amazing to continue an intelligent and well-rounded conversation on such a gravely important subject.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
