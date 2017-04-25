She continued, noting the importance of portraying difficult material in such a public way. "Part of the problem is not talking about it and not seeing it, and not seeing what really happens, and that it's this mysterious kind of thing that's never spoken about or never seen. And we just shove it under the rug, and nobody talks about it, and we just hope that it doesn't happen to them or their children or friends or family. So I think that (for) Brian, it was an important decision to be as real and as accurate as we could and show how painful it is, physically, emotionally and in every other sense."