There has been a lot to unpack regarding the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise. The silly, boozy, and jovial little sister to the over-arching Bachelor-franchise on ABC has been at the heart of a scandal.
Earlier today, it was announced that Warner Bros. is no longer investigating alleged misconduct on the set of the reality series in Mexico. In fact, per a press release, the show is no longer cancelled and will resume filming. This news is confusing, especially considering the original rumored stories of the alleged misconduct, involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, that have been reported. The entire situation has turned some off from the entire franchise – forever.
One of the contestants on the show who was sent home to await the fate of the series is also admitting his reluctance to contribute to the show again following the situation. Robby Hayes joined Entertainment Tonight for a Facebook Live immediately following the announcement that the BIP investigation has been halted and that the show is still on. Hayes, who was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season and appeared on season 4 of BIP, said he's not sure if he'll go back to the show. He has not heard anything from producers yet, and is currently on the fence about returning to the "tainted" show.
"I'm going to wait on, definitely moving forward on it, until I hear from a producer, from the actual mouth that it's happening, but it's crazy," he said of the official Warner Bros. statement. "I didn't think there was a chance that it would come back," he said. "I thought with everything that went on, the morality of it, the name of it might've been tainted a little bit. Warner Bros. released a pretty stern statement and all the statements they release are stern. I'm excited to see what happens."
When the news first broke about the show being cancelled and the cast members returning stateside, Hayes was one of the first to tweet his initial reaction. He wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise." The insensitive use of the Las Vegas party mantra did not go over well. But now, even with his light criticism of the show, it still sounds like there's a good chance he will be back on the beach with his fellow reality friends.
"I have to see," Hayes added. "I don't know the timeline. I had scheduled some things now that I'm back in the States...But if the call comes, we'll find out."
As far as what could be on those tapes? "I did not see what happened. Let's leave it at that."
