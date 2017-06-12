Robby Hayes probably has some regrets following a tasteless tweet he shared (and then deleted) on Twitter. The Bachelorette season 12 contestant recently tweeted out his personal reaction to the drama following the cancellation of Bachelor In Paradise and it was extremely bad.
It was reported last night that the Bachelor spinoff reality series would be canceled due to alleged misconduct involving two of the show's participants, Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall's season and DeMario Jackson from Rachel Lindsay's season. It is unclear exactly what happened, but multiple sources have come forward and claimed that Olympios and Jackson engaged in sexual activity that may or may not have consensual, and that the producers neglected to step up and take control of the alcohol-induced interaction.
As more details continue to leak from producers on the show and sources close to Olympios, it's Hayes who has provided the most embarrassing and inappropriate hot take on the allegations of misconduct. In a now-deleted tweet, the former swimmer wrote, "What happens in paradise, stays in paradise #NoComment #BIP4."
Yeah, Robby H. Hayes is comparing a cheap Las Vegas tagline to the potential claim that a woman was taken advantage of on-camera. He even brands the tweet with the official Bachelor in Paradise hashtag to make sure it gets ample amounts of traffic for those searching for updates on the story. Literally any other reaction would have been better than this bad, unfunny joke. Someone must have informed him of the insensitivity of his tweet, as it was deleted a few hours after he posted it. Many of the comments on it were shaming him for his callousness.
For comparison's sake, Caila Quinn, from season 20 of The Bachelor, shared a much more level-headed and thoughtful reaction to the news, writing "Praying for those that were hurt by today's events.. respectful love should be our heart's pursuit #BIP."
Praying for those that were hurt by today's events.. respectful love should be our heart's pursuit ? #BIP— Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) June 12, 2017
Things are even messier over on Olympios' Instagram, where people are pouring in to leave inappropriate slut-shaming comments and threatening statements on her photos. Jackson has gone ahead and turned off the captions on his photos to prevent the same from happening to him.
Of course the tackiest response from all of this came from none other than Chad Johnson.
