Yesterday, we learned that a scandal of catastrophic proportions had halted production of Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement on Sunday. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations."
Misconduct shutting down filming, you say? But Bachelor in Paradise has built its legacy on questionable behavior. Each season, the most notorious and beloved characters from the Bachelor and the Bachelorette drink, date, and canoodle at a tropical resort. Bad behavior is as guaranteed on Bachelor in Paradise as sunburn and hangovers.
Because of DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios' encounter, we're faced with the devastating prospect of a summer without paradise. But let's stay optimistic. After all, all of the following scandals have rocked the Bachelor in Paradise world, and still, the franchise keeps turning.
